Five Catalina Volumes and Foolproof Migration — Mac Geek Gab 819

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Have you ever noticed your Mac tells you Catalina uses up 5 volumes? How about encrypting specific files and folders? And what about that cable modem password…should you change it? These are just a few of the questions answered.

This episode is chock full of everything you love: Quick Tips, Cool Stuff Found, and yes, answers to your questions! Send yours in to [email protected], and now press play to listen and learn at least five new things.

Mac Geek Gab 819 episode image of SSD surrounded by five rotational hard drives, text: Five Catalina Volumes and Foolproof Migration — Mac Geek Gab 819
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 819: Five Catalina Volumes and Foolproof Migration

7:30 AM Jun. 15th, 2020 | 01:26:52

Sponsors

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

