Security Friday: Ransomware, DNS Options – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-12

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news including a new ransomware attack and some alternative DNS options.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

1:59 PM Jun. 12th, 2020 | 00:19:06

