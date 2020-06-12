Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news including a new ransomware attack and some alternative DNS options.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Security Friday: Ransomware, DNS Options
- Honda Hit by Suspected Ransomware Attack
- Cloudflare Introduces 1.1.1.1 DNS for Families
- 4 Private DNS Services to Use on iOS and macOS
- IBM Releases Homomorphic Encryption Toolkit for iOS, macOS
