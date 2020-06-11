Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss WWDC details, as well as Apple’s charitable efforts for racial equity and COVID-19 aid.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
WWDC Details, Apple's Charitable Efforts
