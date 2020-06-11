WWDC Details, Apple’s Charitable Efforts – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-11

Kelly Guimont

@verso

|

Charlotte Henry joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss WWDC details, as well as Apple’s charitable efforts for racial equity and COVID-19 aid.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

WWDC Details, Apple's Charitable Efforts

1:56 PM Jun. 11th, 2020 | 00:20:43

