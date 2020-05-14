Apple Releases, Digital WWDC, We Wish Apple Made This, w/Charlotte Henry - ACM 529

Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry discuss what seems like a blistering pace of new Apple products, even in the midst of a pandemic. Charlotte explains why she is so excited about the digital version of Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) coming in June, and they both look at the product they wish Apple would make.

