Apple Watch With a Side of Android – TMO Daily Observations 2020-05-13

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to imagine how Apple Watch could work with an Android phone as a companion instead.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Watch With a Side of Android

1:15 PM May. 13th, 2020 | 00:24:01

