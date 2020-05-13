Apple Watch With a Side of Android – TMO Daily Observations 2020-05-13

John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to imagine how Apple Watch could work with an Android phone as a companion instead.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Apple Watch With a Side of Android
