Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Shortcuts on iOS, how they’re different from Siri Shortcuts, and some useful examples.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Shortcuts And You
Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Shortcuts on iOS, how they’re different from Siri Shortcuts, and some useful examples.
- Daily Observations Archive
- iOS 12: How to Make Your First Shortcut and Add a Siri Command
- Apple Highlights 18 Top Apps that Support Siri Shortcuts (with Links)
- iOS 12: How to Create Shortcuts from Siri Suggestions
- Here is My Shortcut to Get App Screenshots
- Life Hack: Start Using Home Screen Shortcuts on iPhone and iPad
- How to Create Custom Icons for Home Screen Shortcuts
- Shortcuts Icons – MacStories
- 5 Pre-Made Siri Shortcuts To Help You Get Started
- What To Do When You See ‘Untrusted Shortcuts’
- RoutineHub • A community for Siri Shortcuts
- My Siri Shortcuts Library –
- Take Control of Shortcuts – Take Control Books
- Automators – Relay FM
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed