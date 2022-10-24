But First, a Word from More Sponsors – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-24 Ken_Ray Oct 24th, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Jeff Butts, Managing Editor of The Mac Observer, has been playing with the new operating systems due out today. He hips us to a few new features. But first, Jeff and Ken discuss the two new ad slots Apple’s opening in the App Store. Get In Touch: Show Notes Two More Ad Slots Opening in Apple’s App Store This Week New Features coming in macOS Ventura New Features Coming in iPadOS 16.1 New Features Coming in iOS 16.1