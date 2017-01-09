CES 2017 Wrap Up – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-09

With CES 2017 behind us, Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about what stood out for them. They look at health and fitness, televisions, and more.

