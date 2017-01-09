With CES 2017 behind us, Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about what stood out for them. They look at health and fitness, televisions, and more.
CES 2017 Wrap Up - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-09
Sponsors
Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations get three free meals for two and free delivery!
- CES 2017 Wrap Up
- Kyon Tracker, a Smart Dog Collar that Seems Pretty Smart
- Sleep Number Shows Off its 360 Smart Bed at CES 2017
- myEarlySense Sleep Monitor Explained at CES 2017
- Track Your BAC With This Wearable Alcohol Monitor for Apple Watch
- BACtrack’s Skyn Alcohol Sensor for Apple Watch at CES 2017
- Steel HR Combines Elegance of Analog Watch with Sophistication of Digital
- Gamin fenix 5 Watches at CES 2017
- Sony Does About-Face – Introduces OLED 4K/UHD TV With Dolby Vision
The Mac Observer’s CES 2017 coverage sponsors:
- iMazing
- Omni Group
- Merlin Project
- MacPaw
- Elgato
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed