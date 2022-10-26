Considering a Post-Hardware Apple – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-26

Mac Geek Gab co-host Dave Hamilton and Ken discuss the possibility of a post-hardware Apple. Plus, Dave’s been spending time in macOS Ventura – he’ll tell us what he’s seen and what to consider when considering an update.

