Considering a Post-Hardware Apple – TMO Daily Observations 2022-10-26 Ken_Ray Oct 26th, 2022 3:00 AM EDT | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio Mac Geek Gab co-host Dave Hamilton and Ken discuss the possibility of a post-hardware Apple. Plus, Dave’s been spending time in macOS Ventura – he’ll tell us what he’s seen and what to consider when considering an update. Get In Touch: Show Notes Dan Moren: Apple is quietly preparing for a future without the iPhone–or another big thing macOS Ventura is now available