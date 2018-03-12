Cool Stuff Found, Apple Support App, No Laptop Power and More! – Mac Geek Gab 700

Cool Stuff(s) Found abound, and you’re in for a treat. Something for everyone, apps, hardware, macOS, iOS, you name it! Then it’s on to some questions about iTunes warning. And have you used the Apple Support app? There’s a great story about that, too.

MGG 700: Cool Stuff Found, Apple Support App, No Laptop Power and More!

1:00 AM Mar. 12th, 2018 | 01:19:50 — Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Ring – Visit Ring.com/MGG for up to $150 off

SPONSOR: Molekule – Use MGG at checkout to save $75

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

