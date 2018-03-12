Cool Stuff(s) Found abound, and you’re in for a treat. Something for everyone, apps, hardware, macOS, iOS, you name it! Then it’s on to some questions about iTunes warning. And have you used the Apple Support app? There’s a great story about that, too.
MGG 700: Cool Stuff Found, Apple Support App, No Laptop Power and More!
Cool Stuff(s) Found abound, and you’re in for a treat. Something for everyone, apps, hardware, macOS, iOS, you name it! Then it’s on to some questions about iTunes warning. And have you used the Apple Support app? There’s a great story about that, too.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 700 for Monday, March 12, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:32 Weather takes out power … and internet?
- 00:04:00 Use the Generator for a proposal!
- 00:07:28 Show 700 … Thank you, listeners!
- 00:08:59 Les-Reset iTunes Warnings and Auto-Fill lists
- 00:13:00 Steven-No Power to Macbook Pro
- 00:18:19 David-699-When troubleshooting, use a test account
- 00:20:05 Don-Tale of woe and test account to the rescue
- 00:26:14 iPhone 7 “No Service” and Won’t Accept New Firmware Repair
- 00:28:47 Apple Support iOS App to the rescue!
- 00:35:41 Bruce-CSF-Paragon APFS Retrofit Kit for Mac
- 00:37:18 CSF-MyScript Calculator 2
- 00:38:49 Larry-CSF-694-Waatcher
- 00:40:17 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-Find Pwned Passwords with 1Password
- 00:42:15 CSF-TiVo Vox Remotes
- 00:44:33 CSF-Halo GoDrive Pro
- 00:54:37 CSF-iClever 10000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank
- 00:56:26 CSF-MyCharge AdventureJumpStart
- 00:58:21 CSF-invisibleShield Glass +luxe 360
- 00:59:43 CSF-Etymotic ER4
- 01:02:31 CSF-27″ UHD IPS 4K Ultra Slim Aluminum Monitor from Monoprice
- 01:04:10 CSF-BIO-key TouchLock
- 01:06:05 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Anthony B., Joe B., Eric R., Drake Z., Teri O., Abdullah B., Paul M., Mike C., Mark R., Dave C., Peer Timo, Neal L., Frank A., Mark S.
- 01:07:47 David-QT-Find AirPods with Find my iPhone App
- 01:09:28 Brother J-CSFR-Murus Firewall
- 01:11:16 Robin-699-Qi Needs Battery Power
- 01:12:34 Simon-699-CSF-Ikea Rällen Qi Charger
- 01:14:26 Simon-699-Spark for Push and Multiple Email Addresses
- 01:15:49 MGG 700 Outtro
