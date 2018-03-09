Facebook’s Tracking Secrets, Listener Comments – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-09

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about how Facebook is really tracking you, and they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
2018-03-09: Facebook's Tracking Secrets
- Here’s how Facebook is really tracking you
- How to Take Control of Your Facebook Privacy Settings
- iPhone Privacy for the Paranoid: What You Can Do
- iOS: 8 Ways to Enhance Your Privacy & Security in Safari
- Listener comments: Dropping “Hey” from “Hey Siri”
- Alexa’s Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri’s ‘Hey’ – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08
- Here’s Why I’m Tired of Saying ‘Hey Siri’
