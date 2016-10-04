Cool Stuff(s) Found abound, and you’re in for a treat. Something for everyone, apps, hardware, macOS, iOS, you name it! Then it’s on to some questions about iTunes warning. And have you used the Apple Support app? There’s a great story about that, too.
TiVo GameSkip Lets You Skip the Super Bowl to Right to the Commercials and Halftime Show
With GameSkip, TiVo users can skip the game and get right to the important bits—Super Bowl commercials and the Halftime Show.
CES 2018 and Voice Appliances, Cool Product Finds - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-10
Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun join Jeff Gamet at CES 2018 in Las Vegas to talk about voice control devices’ strong presence at the event, plus they share more cool products they’ve found.
CES – TiVo Demos Alexa, Google, and IFTTT Integrations, Coming in February
LAS VEGAS – TiVo has been making a lot of changes to its user interface lately, and it’s not all just on the surface. Under-the-hood they’ve added some hooks and been hard at work putting all the pieces together for some pretty impressive third-party integrations. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integrations are pretty far along, and TiVo is close to getting certifications for both of those, likely being available before the end of February. More than just turning TiVo on and off, these voice assistant integrations allow for fairly granular controls, including channel changing, play/pause, rewind, and even commercial skip. IFTTT integrations take this one step further, allowing bidirectional communications. This means TiVo could tell IFTTT that the “press D to Skip” icon is on the screen, and that could trigger an IFTTT skill to send the “skip” message back to TiVo. Yep, auto-skip is available and I’ve seen it in action! Even better news: IFTTT integration will work all the way back to Series 4 (Premier) units and doesn’t require the new Hydra UI (except auto-skip actually will require Hydra, at least at launch). Look for more from TiVo soon.
Make Apple TV Great Again, Apple Is Doomed, iMac Pro Listener Comment - ACM 444
What would it take to make Apple TV great again? Or, maybe just make it great? Bryan and Jeff dive deep into Apple’s challenges in the settop market. They also deconstruct our newest Apple Death Knell addition, where Paul Pampilly tells us “Apple Is Doomed.” They cap the show with some great listener comments about the iMac Pro.
The Big Apple Buying Netflix Debate - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-03
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on speculation that Apple could buy Netflix this year.
Apple TV is Too App-Focused
Lately I’ve found myself gravitating away from using the Apple TV to watch content, and it’s due entirely to the device’s user interface: Apps get higher billing than they deserve. An app-centric interface makes perfect sense on the iPhone where there are so many things I might do. On the Apple TV, though, it’s safe to make the assumption that I’m launching the device to consume content. I just want my home screen to be a list of that content, thank you very much.