Core i9 MacBook Pro Throttling, When to Buy a New Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-18

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a report saying the Core i9 MacBook Pro is hobbled by thermal throttling, plus John explains how to better predict when Apple is about to release new Macs.
TDO 2018-07-18: Core i9 MacBook Pro Throttling
- Core i9 MacBook Pro Thermal Issues Throttle Performance
- How to Predict When Apple Will Ship New Macs
