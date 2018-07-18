Core i9 MacBook Pro Throttling, When to Buy a New Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-18

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a report saying the Core i9 MacBook Pro is hobbled by thermal throttling, plus John explains how to better predict when Apple is about to release new Macs.

TDO 2018-07-18: Core i9 MacBook Pro Throttling

3:39 PM Jul. 18th, 2018 | 00:29:46

