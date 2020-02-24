Favorite Steve Jobs Memories, Location Data Clipboard Leak – TMO Daily Observations 2020-02-24

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to celebrate Steve Jobs’s birthday with some of their favorite memories. They also discuss a report that location data can be leaked through the Clipboard in iOS.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Steve Jobs, Location Data Clipboard Leak

1:56 PM Feb. 24th, 2020 | 00:20:52

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to celebrate Steve Jobs’s birthday with some of their favorite memories. They also discuss a report that location data can be leaked through the Clipboard in iOS.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Zapier – Zapier is the easiest way to automate your work. It connects all your business software and handles work for you, so you can focus on the things that matter most. Try free for 14-days at Zapier.com/TDO

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account