Sometimes things just get out of hand with your devices and need to be wrangled back into line. Today’s targets: System Preferences, the Podcasts app, IMAP email, and much more. Plus, some early replies on our search for the best way to tame our episode watch lists are already in, too! Listen as John and Dave talk through all of this, add some Cool Stuff Found, and more.

MGG 803: Taming System Preferences, the Podcasts app, Email, and More

7:30 AM Feb. 24th, 2020 | 01:19:04

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

