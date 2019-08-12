Foldable iPad Rumor, Affordable Products for College – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-12

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Martellaro and Andrew Orr to discuss rumors of a foldable iPad, including the question of what problem foldable devices solve. Andrew also has some recommendations for some affordable products for college students.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Foldable iPad Rumor, Affordable College Products
Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Martellaro and Andrew Orr to discuss rumors of a foldable iPad, including the question of what problem foldable devices solve. Andrew also has some recommendations for some affordable products for college students.
Sponsors
OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, “Accomplish More Every Day.” Learn more at Omnifocus.com.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Back to School 2019: 5 Affordable Products for College Students
- Not All Robocall Blocking Apps on Your iPhone Can be Trusted – Particle Debris column with Foldable iPad rumor
- Omnifocus for iOS
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed