Foldable iPad Rumor, Affordable Products for College – TMO Daily Observations 2019-08-12

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Martellaro and Andrew Orr to discuss rumors of a foldable iPad, including the question of what problem foldable devices solve. Andrew also has some recommendations for some affordable products for college students.

1:59 PM Aug. 12th, 2019 | 00:22:49

Sponsors

OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, “Accomplish More Every Day.” Learn more at Omnifocus.com.

