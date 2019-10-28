Today, your two favorite geeks dig into your questions about recovering photo data, removing malware, resolving iCloud Keychain in macOS Catalina, and more. But that’s not all! You’ve got some great tips for automating those un-automatable Personal Reminders, fixing DNS, Mono Podcast Listening, and creating disk images. All of this and more from Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, as soon as you press play. Do it now and don’t get caught!
MGG 786: iCloud Keychain vs. Catalina Cage Match
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 786 for Monday, October 28, 2019
- 00:04:20 David-CSF-Suspicious Package
- 00:06:33 Bob-CSF-Amphetamine
- 00:08:42 QT: Mail’s Image Size when sending
- 00:11:18 Dmitry-Sometimes Auto-Update Doesn’t get Latest Version
- 00:15:36 Paul-Nuke and Pave feels like Home
- 00:20:04 James-784-Can’t create a disk image
- 00:30:22 James-Renaming Recovered Photo Data
- 00:35:07 ?-E-Ralph-External Drives in Backup Strategy
- 00:41:25 JT-iCloud Keychain vs. Catalina Cage Match
- 00:48:41 Paul-Removing Search Baron
- 00:53:43 MGGF-Harvey-Blank Emails in iOS 13
- 00:57:22 Keith-785-Use NFC Tags to Automate Personal Automations
- 01:02:11 Johnny-Catalina Failing on old Mac
- 01:06:54 Larry-USB Drives reporting Disk Not Ejected Properly
- 01:09:50 Patrick-785-DNS Changed on iPhone
- 01:18:55 Jan-How to force Mono Podcast listening
- 01:22:26 MGG Riddle #1
- 01:25:07 MGG 785 Outtro