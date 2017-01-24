iPhone 8 and Contactless Charging – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-24

It’s looking like Apple is moving away from plug-it-in-to-charge for the iPhone 8. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what technology Apple could use for that, and they dive into benefits and safety concerns of wire-free radio wave charging options from Energous.

