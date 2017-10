Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss the impact the KRACK WPA2 WiFi security threat will have on us, plus they look at Qualcomm’s push to ban iPhone manufacturing in China.

TDO 2017-10-16: KRACK WPA2 Flaw Explained Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to discuss the impact the KRACK WPA2 WiFi security threat will have on us, plus they look at Qualcomm’s push to ban iPhone manufacturing in China.