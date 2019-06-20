Libra: Finally, a Way for Facebook to Control More, with Andrew Orr – ACM 516

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr dig deep into the possibilities—for good and ill (mostly ill)—of Facebook’s new Libra cryptocurrency. They cover how it work, why Facebook went the cryptocurrency route, and what Facebook has to gain from the project. Spoiler, the answer is everything!
Libra: A Way for Facebook to Control More, w/Andrew Orr - ACM 516
Sponsors
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Libra, Facebook’s Cryptocurrency, Coming 2020
- Launching a Global Currency Is a Bold, Bad Move for Facebook – The New York Times
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells