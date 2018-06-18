Do you like Quick Tips? Do you think you know everything about the macOS App Switcher? If you answered “yes” to those questions we think you’ll be in for a very pleasant surprise, and that’s just the kickoff of the episode! Then it’s on to a few other tips, including a great script for unmounting drives that contain iTunes libraries. Plus, your questions answered. Download or simply press play, and enjoy!
MGG 714: Mac App Switcher, iOS Reminders, iPad Calculator, and Feedbag?
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 714 for Monday, June 18, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:07 Who is Pilot Pete?
- 00:03:04 Erol-QT-713-Mac App Switcher Quick Tips
- 00:04:35 Dan-QT-Down arrow in App Switcher for App Exposé
- 00:08:16 Greg-QT-Reminders Control
- 00:13:18 Bill-713-Unmounting External Drives with iTunes Library
- 00:17:32 Bob-707-Script for changing settings on new Wi-Fi network
- 00:27:08 Dominic-Substitute for iPad Calculator – Also, don’t forget to ask Siri to divide Zero by Zero! 😉
- 00:34:35 Scott-Extending Wi-Fi without Mesh
- 00:47:54 Frank-AirPlay 2 on Third Party Receivers
- 00:52:50 Jim-Sharing Family Photos
- 01:06:31 Dan-Multiple Displays Deep Dive
- 01:14:15 Dave Brown Out
- 01:17:34 Dan Multiple Displays Tips
- 01:19:14 CSF-Signia Pure Charge&Go 7Nx
- 01:26:32 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- John B., Jeff P., John V., John D., Santiago M., Ken L., Chuck P.
- 01:28:26 Aaron-711-Finding a File’s Location and Restoring the Desktop
- 01:30:41 Jim-Fixing Mail Signature Syncing
- 01:34:02 JP-Updated CarPlay and Ford Sync 3 Integration
- 01:36:18 MGG 714 Outtro
