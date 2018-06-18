Mac App Switcher, iOS Reminders, iPad Calculator, and Feedbag? – Mac Geek Gab 714

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Do you like Quick Tips? Do you think you know everything about the macOS App Switcher? If you answered “yes” to those questions we think you’ll be in for a very pleasant surprise, and that’s just the kickoff of the episode! Then it’s on to a few other tips, including a great script for unmounting drives that contain iTunes libraries. Plus, your questions answered. Download or simply press play, and enjoy!

The MGG Feedbag!
MGG 714: Mac App Switcher, iOS Reminders, iPad Calculator, and Feedbag?

7:27 PM Jun. 18th, 2018 | 01:40:07

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Eero Mesh Wi-Fi – Use MGG for Free Shipping in USA and Canada

SPONSOR: Ring Doorbell and Floodlight CamerasSave up to $150 on Ring of Security Kits

SPONSOR: LinkedIn Talent Solutions – Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!

SPONSOR: Nutrafol Natural Hair Health Supplement – Get Your First Month For $10 with a Subscription with Code MGG

