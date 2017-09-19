Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple’s software update notifications in macOS.
AirPlay 2 is Gone in iOS 11.3 DB3, but that Doesn't Mean it's Dead
When Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday, one feature that had plenty of testers excited was missing: AirPlay 2.
Apple's Ebook Market Push, AirPlay 2 - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-25
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple’s plan to get a stronger foothold in the ebook market, plus they look at what’s new in AirPlay 2.
Apple's AirPlay 2 Technology Explained
John delves into just what exactly AirPlay 2 is.
Apple Ready to Ship HomePod - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-23
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple announcing the HomePod ship date, its delayed features, and how they think consumers will respond.
Sonos One, Streaming Music, AirPlay 2 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-05
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about the new Sonos One, HomePod, AirPlay 2, Alexa, streaming music, and more.
Apple Music with Sonos, Alexa, and AirPlay 2
Sonos’s new Alexa support doesn’t offer full control for Apple Music, but next year’s AirPlay 2 integration might just provide Apple Music subscribers full voice-control of their Sonos sytems.
Apple's AirPlay 2 Coming to Sonos in 2018
NEW YORK CITY – Details were sparse, but throughout the presentation, the company said the brand new, voice-controllable Sonos One would support AirPlay 2.
tvOS 11 for Apple TV 4 Ready for Download
tvOS 11 for Apple’s fourth generation Apple TV was released on Tuesday AirPlay 2 support, along with a revamped TV app with live sports.