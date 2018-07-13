The Mac mini Refresh Dream, Looking Towards ARM-based Macs – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-13

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to debate what Apple could do with a Mac mini refresh versus what they’re likely to do, plus Jeff warms up to the idea of an ARM-based Mac.

TDO 2018-07-13: The Mac mini Refresh Dream Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to debate what Apple could do with a Mac mini refresh versus what they’re likely to do, plus Jeff warms up to the idea of an ARM-based Mac.