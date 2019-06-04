Mac Pro: You Want It? You Got It! – Mac Geek Gab 764

Yes, some things happened at WWDC, and your two geeks discuss them. But first, some Cool Stuff Found. We can’t ignore that stuff, after all! Then it’s time for a jam session all about macOS Catalina, the new Mac Pro, and a few other things related to Apple’s announcements this week. All very cool stuff, and you’re guaranteed to learn at least five new things!

Mac Pro at WWDC with Mac Geek Gab title
MGG 764: Mac Pro: You Want It? You Got It!

3:49 PM Jun. 4th, 2019 | 01:32:14

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »

