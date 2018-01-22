This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693

AppleCare doesn’t void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own … and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they’re all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we’ve got a ton for you!
MGG 693: This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing
Sponsors
Sponsor: Other World Computing provides innovative, high-quality performance upgrades for nearly every Mac, backed by incredible warranties and expert support. It’s the first place John and Dave look for their upgrades. Make OWC your first stop, too!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 693 for Monday, January 22, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:01:52 Bruce-CSF-WiFi Signal
- 00:03:18 Joe-CSF-SuperDuper! Restoring from APFS Snapshots
- 00:05:21 John’s APFS experiment with spindle drives
- 00:07:34 DLH-Qmadix Invisible First Defense screen glass
- 00:10:12 Jason-CSF-Deseat.me deletes your unused online accounts
- 00:11:42 Jason-CSF-Rocket Emoji Picker for macOS
- 00:13:25 CSF-Yubikey
- Yubikey Integrations
- Mac Geek Gab 444 and 652
- 00:18:52 CSF-Vanilla to hide your menu bar icons
- 00:20:03 Jason-CSF-Cherpake Remote Control for your Mac
- 00:21:14 Jason-CSF-Make a QR Code for your Wi-Fi Guests
- 00:22:37 The Magic Bullet Newsletter – X-Files
- 00:24:33 James in the Chatroom-CSF-692-M4V Gear
- 00:25:13 Lawyer Jeff-CSF-MGG Dashboard Widget
- 00:26:40 SPONSOR: OWC – Check out all the new products announced recently from MacSales.com
- 00:30:10 Gary-Upgrading SSD without voiding AppleCare
- 00:35:52 Bernhard-Replacing part of the Fusion drive on an iMac
- 00:39:57 The thoughts on Fusion Drives
- 00:42:19 Thrifter.com
- 00:42:50 Ian-High Sierra with SSD RAID (John, do you know?)
- 00:45:39 Apple’s RAID
- 00:49:00 Allister-iOS’s “Lock Camera” option
- 00:52:04 Laura-Wiring when Wi-Fi doesn’t Work
- 00:59:34 David-Extended Desktop with USB-C
- 01:03:22 John teases us with some Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing
- 01:04:51 Neal-Finding Mac App Store Receipts
- 01:09:24 Mark-Which of my files are corrupt?
- GraphicConverter for testing images
- 01:17:25 Managing iCloud Photo Library
- 01:22:00 MGG Outtro
