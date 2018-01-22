This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693

AppleCare doesn’t void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own … and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they’re all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we’ve got a ton for you!

