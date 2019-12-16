macOS Catalina might finally be ready for prime-time with 10.15.2. Your two favorite geeks discuss. Then it’s on to your tips and questions. Listen as John and Dave talk through Keyboard Shortcuts, third-party display issues, full-page screenshots, watching TV in multiple locations, outbound VPN, Mail, Bluetooth, and more! We guarantee you’ll learn at least five new things before the band plays you out for the week.
MGG 793: Be Good and Don't Get Caught
macOS Catalina might finally be ready for prime-time with 10.15.2. Your two favorite geeks discuss. Then it’s on to your tips and questions. Listen as John and Dave talk through Keyboard Shortcuts, third-party display issues, full-page screenshots, watching TV in multiple locations, outbound VPN, Mail,...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Native – Safe, simple, effective products that people use in the bathroom everyday. Try their deodorant like Dave and John have and get 20% off your first purchase with coupon code MGG at NativeDeoderant.com.
SPONSOR: iFixit’s premium toolkits are the perfect gift for the techies on your gift list. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to get $10 off your next $50.
SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 793 for Monday, December 16, 2019
- 00:01:19 macOS Catalina 10.15.2
- Restores the column browser view for managing the music library
- Resolves an issue that may cause some .AVI and .MP4 files to appear as unsupported
- Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your iPad or iPhone through Finder
- 00:06:13 About the security content of iOS 12.4.4
- 00:07:20 SPONSOR: iFixit’s premium toolkits are the perfect gift for the techies on your gift list. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to get $10 off your next $50.
- 00:10:09 Rick-Keyboard Shortcuts Disabling Themselves
- 00:16:09 Gary-What’s the difference between spinning gear and beach ball?
- 00:19:05 Ev-Time Machine and Optimized Photos Libraries
- 00:27:59 Darren-Music Wants me to Locate My Files
- 00:33:51 Converting old M4P Files to M4A
- 00:37:03 SPONSOR: Native – Safe, simple, effective products that people use in the bathroom everyday. Try their deodorant like Dave and John have and get 20% off your first purchase with coupon code MGG at NativeDeoderant.com.
- 00:39:37 SPONSOR: ExpressVPN – To watch shows only available in other countries and find out how you can get 3 months free, go to ExpressVPN.com/MGG
- 00:41:53 Brian-792-Scott’s Mac Mini might be fine
- Glen-Scott’s Mac Mini Might be in Headless Mode
- NewerTech Headless Video Mac Adapter
- 00:51:40 Use SMC Reset to Fix Power Management Problems
- 00:55:31 David-792-Managing Devices
- 01:00:36 DLH-QT-Slide to Archive(Read/Unread?)/Trash in Mail.app on macOS!
- 01:02:35 JP-CSF-QuickTime Player Shows Apple TV
- 01:09:11 Andrew-CSF-792-Paparazzi for Full Web Page Screenshots
- 01:10:57 CSF-Google Nest Learning Thermostat and Thermostat E
- 01:18:48 John’s GoControl Thermostats
- 01:21:01 CSF-Apple Podcasts now available on Alexa Devices
- 01:23:25 CSF-Plex Push Notifications
- 01:24:51 Joe-Catalina’s Mail is Wonky
- 01:29:02 MGG 793 Outtro
- MGG Premium
- MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
- MGG Weekly Newsletter
- Mac Geek Gab Instagram
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network