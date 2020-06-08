The Great Backup Debate — Mac Geek Gab 818

Do you backup or clone? Which is more important? What do you do first? Ok, let’s battle. Well, not really.

Lots of Cool Stuff Found in this episode, including a way to turn your iPhone into a webcam for your Mac. Internet upgrade options are popular among the questions that came in this week, so your two favorite geeks have answers.

Listen along with John and Dave as they share, answer, postulate, and everyone learns (at least!) five new things.

