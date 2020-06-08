The Great Backup Debate — Mac Geek Gab 818

Do you backup or clone? Which is more important? What do you do first? Ok, let’s battle. Well, not really.
Lots of Cool Stuff Found in this episode, including a way to turn your iPhone into a webcam for your Mac. Internet upgrade options are popular among the questions that came in this week, so your two favorite geeks have answers.
Listen along with John and Dave as they share, answer, postulate, and everyone learns (at least!) five new things.
MGG 818: The Great Backup Debate
Do you backup or clone? Which is more important? What do you do first? Ok, let’s battle. Well, not really. Lots of Cool Stuff Found in this episode, including a way to turn your iPhone into a webcam for your Mac. Internet upgrade options are...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: BBEdit v13.1 Introduces new “Run Unix Command” feature, revamped Markdown preview, and the return of “HTML Tidy”. Visit BareBones.com to learn more.
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 818 for Monday, June 8, 2020
- 00:01:38 Peter-CSF-EpocCam turns your iPhone into a Webcam
- 00:03:39 Ben-CSF-817-Downie’s Safari Extension
- 00:04:59 CSF-Permute
- 00:06:41 Bruce-CSF-ClipGrab for downloading videos
- 00:07:37 Lonnie-CSF-gSwitch, New Graphics Card Status App
- 00:12:43 Michael-CSF-816-Unlox for Unlocking with more 2FA
- 00:14:28 Bob-CSF-816-Diagrams.net (aka Draw.io)
- 00:15:51 Macklin-CSF-816-Intaglio Drawing App
- 00:16:28 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors
- 00:18:30 Barry-Solving the Backup Debate
- 00:26:34 Jim-Carbon Copy Cloner, Disk Images, and the System Volume
- 00:30:21 Jonathan-Windows Won’t Come Forward
killall Dock
- 00:34:21 Brian-817-How to decipher router and Wi-Fi speeds?
- 00:42:19 David-817-Options for Upgrading Internet
- 00:51:26 Mark-What to do with an empty Time Capsule?
- 00:55:30 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg
- 00:57:12 SPONSOR: BBEdit v13.1 Introduces new “Run Unix Command” feature, revamped Markdown preview, and the return of “HTML Tidy”. Visit BareBones.com to learn more.
- 00:59:40 Roger-Gluing Apple Watch, Mac, and iPhone together
- 01:05:32 GC-How to AirPlay from iPhone to Mac?
- 01:13:46 Robert-Delete Apple Music Cache to Reclaim Space
- 01:15:36 Scott-814-Use lsbom to read .bom files from Terminal
lsbom [filename].bom | less
- 01:17:10 Matt-Re-evaluate your Syncing
- 01:21:40 MGG 818 Outtro
- MGG Apple Podcasts Reviews
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network