Andrew Orr joins host Kelly Guimont to discuss Security Friday news, how to wipe your devices, and Apple’s open source password project.
Security Friday: Wiping Devices, Password Project
- Private Messenger ‘Signal’ Now Automatically Blurs Faces
- Blur faces/remove metadata shortcut
- How the ‘Untappd’ Beer App Was Used to Track Military, CIA Movements
- How to Wipe an iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- What does iCloud back up? – Apple Support
- How to Securely Erase Your Mac’s SSD
- Apple Launches Open Source Password Project
