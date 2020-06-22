It’s hours before WWDC begins, and there’s just enough time to get Mac Geek Gab into your hands ahead of the new stuff we’re all about to learn. And, with that, we can still learn at least five new things, including how to Zoom (and unzoom) the web, how to encrypt your files, why you might want to change your cable modem password, and what those three Ms mean. Buckle up, press play, and enjoy the ride with John and Dave!

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode. Leave this field empty if you're human: