It’s hours before WWDC begins, and there’s just enough time to get Mac Geek Gab into your hands ahead of the new stuff we’re all about to learn. And, with that, we can still learn at least five new things, including how to Zoom (and unzoom) the web, how to encrypt your files, why you might want to change your cable modem password, and what those three Ms mean. Buckle up, press play, and enjoy the ride with John and Dave!
MGG 820: Zooming the Web and Learning Your Ms
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Sunsoil makes pure and simple CBD products at an unbeatable price. Get 30% off your first order by going to Sunsoil.com/mgg.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 820 for Monday, June 22, 2020
- 00:02:16 Scott-CSF-Post-It app from 3M
- 00:04:27 Matt-CSF-Biscuit, a browser where each tab is sandboxed
- 00:06:14 Michael-CSF-Don Melton’s Other Video Transcoding Project – New scripts for transcoding videos
- 00:08:11 Bruce-CSF-819-Keka for Creating Encrypted ZIP, Other Files
- 00:09:47 KiwiGraham-BusyCal is Now Available via SetApp
- 00:10:07 CSF-CloudFlare for families
- 00:11:50 Alex-CSF-WWDC Notes for when it’s TL;DW
- 00:14:48 Jeremy-CSF-AudioMass and DeScript
- 00:16:13 David-CSF-The Levelator is back for cleaning up Audio
- 00:18:09 Jim-CSF-ConnectSense – a HomeKit Editor
- 00:20:24 CSF-Sonos Move, now in Lunar White. $399
- 00:22:55 Synology NVMe and 10G E Card for Older DiskStations
- 00:25:02 CSF-Two relatively new QNAP Features: Hybrid Mount and VJBOD
- 00:27:09 Review-Starling Home Hub
- 00:32:56 Jedd-Caps Lock with Third-Party Keyboard
- 00:35:47 Michael-Suddenly Web Page is Zoomed
- 00:41:00 Mike-Apple Mail and ISP Email Settings
- 00:45:48 Bill-How to make a new Apple TV play local music?
- 00:49:09 Harvey-YouTube Videos Stop Playing in Safari
- 00:51:07 Dan-Replacing a Fusion Drive with an External SSD
- 00:56:05 Ian-Disk Wiping
- 00:59:38 Bart-819-Why Passwords on Routers/Modems Really Do Matter
- Security Bits Podcast
- Alex-819-Router Security Rant
- Home routers can be dangerous. VERY dangerous
- D-Link and Linksys routers hacked to point users to coronavirus-themed malware
- Bob-819-Router/Modem Password Followup
- 01:05:40 Robert-iMac or Synology/NAS for Plex Server?
- 01:16:43 David-Connecting a monitor with USB-C vs. HDMI?
- 01:22:09 Allison-817-Resize Dock to Reset Monitor for App Launching
- 01:24:06 Steve-817-Controlling when the Dock “Randomly” Moves
- 01:18:53 David-817-CSF-Tree Style Tabs for vertical browser tabs
- 01:20:50 Jeff-816-Reposition Screenshots with the new Screenshot App
- 01:25:12 MGG 820 Outtro