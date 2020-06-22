Bryan Chaffin, Charlotte Henry, and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont for a quick analysis of the WWDC Keynote just after it finished.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
WWDC Quick Take
Bryan Chaffin, Charlotte Henry, and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont for a quick analysis of the WWDC Keynote just after it finished.
Sponsors
As of this spring, iMazing launched iMazing Configurator to manage your Apple Devices. It’s compatible with DEP managed devices, and is MDM aware too. Request a free trial at iMazing.com/configurator!
- Daily Observations Archive
- WWDC20 – Apple Developer
- Apple Launching Racial Equity And Justice Initiative
- WWDC Speculation: ARM Mac Rollout – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-15
- WWDC 2020: Rosetta 2 on Apple Silicon Macs and Virtualization
- 00:15:48 Sponsor: iMazing Configurator
- WWDC 2020: Maps to Include Cycling Routes
- WWDC 2020: Messages to Get Major Upgrade in iOS 14
- WWDC 2020: Siri in iOS 14 Updates Privacy and We Get a Translate App
- Apple WWDC 2020 Keynote Live Coverage – June 22nd, 2020
- I’m washing my hands – Matthew Cassinelli
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed