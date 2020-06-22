WWDC Keynote Quick Take – TMO Daily Observations 2020-06-22

Kelly Guimont

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin, Charlotte Henry, and John Martellaro join host Kelly Guimont for a quick analysis of the WWDC Keynote just after it finished.

WWDC Quick Take

4:47 PM Jun. 22nd, 2020 | 00:28:19

Sponsors

As of this spring, iMazing launched iMazing Configurator to manage your Apple Devices. It’s compatible with DEP managed devices, and is MDM aware too. Request a free trial at iMazing.com/configurator!

