WWDC 2020: Messages to Get Major Upgrade in iOS 14

Messages is set to get a big upgrade in iOS 14. Group Messages is getting an overhaul, while there are new Memoji on the way too.

Group Messages and Memoji Get Upgrades in iOS 14

In iOS 14, there will be new Memoji accessories for various ages and professions. They will even include a face-covering! Messages is also introducing pinned messages.

Perhaps the most notable improvements are set for group chats in Messages. If you’re in group chat in Messages, iOS 14 is going to introduce in-line replies and mentions. Users will be able to set it so they only get a notification when they are mentioned.