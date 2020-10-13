Join John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton for the geeks’ dissection of Apple’s iPhone 12 and HomePod mini announcements. Digging into some of the deeper elements, your two favorite geeks cover some of the 5G nuances, OLED on all screens 12, LIDAR, speaker pairing, and more. Press play and enjoy, then send your feedback into [email protected]
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version
MGG 838: Geeky Thoughts About Apple's "Hi, Speed" iPhone 12 and HomePod mini Announcements
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 838 for Tuesday, October 13, 2020
- 00:01:37 Apple’s “Hi, Speed” Event
- 00:01:56 Comparing the new iPhones
- 5G Might really be game-changing
- Corning’s Ceramic Shield
- Night Mode Gets an Upgrade
- MagSafe
- Anker PowerPort III Nano
- 00:34:19 TMO Weekly Sponsor: Raptic’s iPhone Cases
- 00:36:17 New HomePod mini
- 00:59:26 MGG 838 Outtro
