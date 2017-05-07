Cool Stuff Found and Quick Tips in the same episode? You bet! John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton aim to deliver for you each and every week. And since the goal is to learn at least four new things each week, some options might include keeping your Mac awaken only when you like, managing Siri’s holidays when set for a foreign voice, yet another replacement for DeskConnect, and a segment one listener calls “follow the dots.” You’ll just have to listen to see what that is all about. Press play and enjoy, folks!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 656 for Sunday, May 7, 2017 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:51 Gary-QT-Beware the holidays of foreign Siri accents
- 00:03:50 Chris-Use Apple Configurator to store your VPN configs
- 00:05:58 John – Automounting Shares … Natively
- 00:08:42 Chuck-QT-Analog iPhone Stopwatch
- 00:10:07 Andy-CSF-Amphetamine
- 00:12:38 Steve-CSF-Instashare
- 00:13:24 Charles-CSF-Angry IP Scanner & Ping Plotter details
- 00:17:10 William-CSF-Spigen Earhooks for AirPods
- 00:24:30 Andrew-Which Anti-Malware App Should I run?
- 00:29:20 Fred-Preparing for summer travel
- 00:42:42 Sandra-iOS Email Woes
- 00:53:11 David-iOS Flagged Email Behavior
- 01:01:00 Dave’s Rant about Troubleshooting on iOS
- 01:02:05 Rick-External HD Permissions
- 01:11:30 Jeff-Manually Migrating Older Apps
