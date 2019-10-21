macOS Catalina and iOS 13 have been out for a few weeks now, and your tips and questions have been coming in. Plus, Dave learned a few things at MacTech last week to add. Mix in some Cool Stuff Found, a few Quick Tips, and some follow-ups from last week and we’ll all learn at least five new things!
MGG 785: macOS Catalina and iOS 13 Tips and Troubleshooting
macOS Catalina and iOS 13 have been out for a few weeks now, and your tips and questions have been coming in. Plus, Dave learned a few things at MacTech last week to add. Mix in some Cool Stuff Found, a few Quick Tips, and...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: Native – Safe, simple, effective products that people use in the bathroom everyday. Try their deoderant like Dave and John have and get 20% off your first purchase with coupon code MGG at NativeDeoderant.com.
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
Note: Shownotes are regularly updated. If you notice something to add, please mention it in the comments below and we’ll include it!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 785 for Monday, October 21, 2019
- 00:01:38 Smart Home Batteries
- 00:04:08 MacTech-CSF-DetectX
- 00:04:44 Brandon-CSF-Spark Camera
- 00:06:44 Andy-CSF-784-Caffeine
- 00:08:15 Adam-QT-Zoom in iOS Maps
- 00:09:11 David-QT-Audio MIDI Setup
- 00:12:43 Jamie-QT-Merge MP3 Files
- 00:14:46 SPONSOR: Native – Safe, simple, effective products that people use in the bathroom everyday. Try their deoderant like Dave and John have and get 20% off your first purchase with coupon code MGG at NativeDeoderant.com.
- 00:16:54 MacTech Conference
- 00:18:11 Jeff-Catalina, firmlinks, and Relocated Items
- 00:26:39 Jeff-QT-Open Carbon Copy Cloner after Catalina
- 00:27:55 Kevin-USB-C Ethernet Driver for Catalina
- 00:30:03 Catalina Mail-Stuck Moving Messages
- 00:35:41 Jeff-Where does Podcasts store its downloads?
- 00:38:29 zsh replaces bash as Catalina’s default shell
- Fish Shell
lsof– List Open Files
chsh– Change Shell
- 00:41:17 Chris-T2 FileVault and External Access
- 00:44:35 Todd-784-Use Network Utility to Ping for Network Tests
- 00:46:52 DOCSIS Troubleshoot
- 00:50:10 With Catalina, CCC Won’t Write to Encrypted APFS Volumes
- 00:51:08 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:53:09 Decluttr, Swappa, and Apple Trade-In Comparison
- 01:27:15 This Week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- James from Dublin, Colby from Otis, Robin from Andover, Mark from Hayward, Donald from Jamaica Plain, George from Natick, Andy from Durham, Edward from Manhattan Beach, Willie from Seminary, Jedd from Jersey City, Scott from Fort Benning, Steve from Santa Fe, Laura from Spokane Valley, Scott from North Little Rock, Andrew from Palmdale, Clyde from Hamilton, Scott from Portland, Abdullah from Reisterstown, Peter from Auburn, Bob from Working Smarter for Mac Users, Jay from Long Valley, Joe from El Dorado, Chris from Chorleywood, Ari from Kensington, Michael from Mission Hills, Philip from Tuscon, Bob from La Peche, Timmothy from Hendersonville, Dave from Saugerties, Jeffrey from West Haven, Jim from San Jose, John from Sinking Spring, Santiago from Palm City, Frank from Tonbridge, John from Wake Forest, Tony from Middleboro, Ken from Honolulu, Barry from Up Overhead, Michael from Robins, Barbara from Hanahan, William from Hillsboro, and Patrick from Milton.
- 01:02:11 Michelle-iOS 13 Reminders Workaround
- 01:04:47 Patrick-iOS 13 Network Issues
- 01:11:26 Jeff-Managing iCloud Drive and iOS’s Folders
du -sh *
- 01:19:09 iOS 13-Double tap Apple Watch to put in Apple ID
- 01:19:54 Catalina External Boot Installs Fail?
- 01:21:16 Bartek-784-Some Personal Automations don’t Auto-Run
- 01:29:41 MGG 785 Outtro