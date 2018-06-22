Tech Chat with MGG’s Dave Hamilton and John F Braun – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-22

John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton from Mac Geek Gab join Jeff Gamet to talk tech about NFC, Apple Pay, digital keys, breathing new life into older Macs, and more.

TDO 2018-06-22: Tech Chat with Mac Geek Gab John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton from Mac Geek Gab join Jeff Gamet to talk tech about NFC, Apple Pay, digital keys, breathing new life into older Macs, and more.