A report claims Apple will introduce new iPads and an updated iPhone SE in March. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at what Apple may have in store for the iPad Pro lineup, plus they share their thoughts on an updated iPhone SE.

New iPad Pro and iPhone SE Report - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-21 A report claims Apple will introduce new iPads and an updated iPhone SE in March. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look...