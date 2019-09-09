This isn’t the one after 9/9, it’s the one on 9/9! And that means it’s time to answer your questions and share your tips about optimizing your iPhone storage, managing your snapshots, ejecting pesky drives, finding a service better than Gazelle, and much more. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things right alongside John and Dave!
MGG 778: Optimizing Storage, Migration, Snapshots, and Combo Updates
This isn’t the one after 9/9, it’s the one on 9/9! And that means it’s time to answer your questions and share your tips about optimizing your iPhone storage, managing your snapshots, ejecting pesky drives, finding a service better than Gazelle, and much more. Press...
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 778 for Monday, September 9, 2019
- 00:02:11 Tuesday Bonus Episode!
- 00:03:31 Donna-QT-Long-tap iOS Screenshot to Share
- 00:05:27 Brian-Another Mojave Supplemental Update
- 00:06:52 Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > Double-Click Side Button
- 00:08:13 Gavin-QT-Don’t Forget the Combo Updater
- 00:11:30 Greg-QT-777-Setapp Educational Discount
- 00:12:19 Ben-777-Thunderbolt Adapters and Target Disk Mode
- 00:15:02 Force System Extensions to Re-ask for Authentication in System Preferences > Security > General
sudo kextcache --clear-staging
sudo kextcache -i /
- OnyX > Maintenance > Cleaning > Options… > Kernel and Extensions Cache
- 00:22:38 CSF-MacUpdater
- 00:26:05 MGG, now in Stereo!
- 00:27:32 Robert-CSF-776-Octoprint with Raspberry Pi
- 00:32:20 CSF-Sonos Move
- 00:38:32 Chris-CSF-ExactScan, a ScanSnap alternative
- 00:40:00 Allison-CSF-Bart Busschots Explains DoT and DoH
- 00:40:52 CSF-JBL Flip 5
- 00:44:09 Blatboy-CSF-Snapper
- 00:46:35 CSF-Caldigit TS3Plus+ and miniDocks
- 00:51:10 CSF-TwelveSouth HiRise Wireless
- 00:54:00 Zapier
- 00:56:22 Recent MGG Premium Contributors:
- 00:59:32 Matt-Migrating from Two drives to One
- 01:06:52 Dave-Integrating old Airport Extreme with eero System
- 01:13:04 Andrew-Does Optimize iPhone Storage cause Photo problems – Turn it on and be happy!
- 01:18:29 Jeff-Lightroom Shows my Snapshots, and How to See More
- 01:22:16 Mike-What service is better than Gazelle?
- 01:30:20 MGG 778 Outtro