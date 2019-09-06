Charlotte Henry and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to talk about the latest web interface from Apple, and voice assistant points of view.
Apple Music on the Web, Voice Assistant Perspectives
I wonder what answer the talking tubes give to a conservative owner? Do they modify their answers based on previous searches? Google and probably Amazon should have a lead on that one.
See Particle Debris link to article about visitors seeing your talking tube and deciding it’s theirs to do with as they please. Your conservative parents-in-law could come over and reprogram Siri’s responses to be ‘more suitable for you’, with a few well chosen searches.