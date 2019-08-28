Corporate Responsibility, Publisher Immunity, w/John Kheit - ACM 521

Redefining Corporate Responsibility, DMAC and Publisher Immunity, with John Kheit – ACM 521

Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about the Business Roundtable’s (and Apple’s) proposal to redefine corporate responsibility. They also discuss publisher/platform immunity and the ways in which Big Tech may lose that immunity.

Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

4:30 PM Aug. 28th, 2019 | 01:02:51

Sources referenced in this episode:

