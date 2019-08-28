Bryan Chaffin is joined by John Kheit to talk about the Business Roundtable’s (and Apple’s) proposal to redefine corporate responsibility. They also discuss publisher/platform immunity and the ways in which Big Tech may lose that immunity.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Corporate Responsibility, Publisher Immunity, w/John Kheit - ACM 521
Sources referenced in this episode:
- 180 CEOs With Tim Cook Want to Redefine a Corporation’s Purpose
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group – Facebook
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells