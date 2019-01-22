Return of the iPhone SE, Apple Pay Marches On – TMO Daily Observations 2019-01-22

Host Kelly Guimont chats with John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry about the return of the iPhone SE and Apple Pay’s continued deployment.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2019-01-22: iPhone SE Returns
Host Kelly Guimont chats with John Martellaro and Charlotte Henry about the return of the iPhone SE and Apple Pay’s continued deployment.
Sponsors
With all the recent news about online security breaches, it’s hard not to worry about your personal information. Protect your online activity TODAY and find out how to get 3 months free at ExpressVPN.com.