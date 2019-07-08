Save Your Data…Safely – Mac Geek Gab 769

macOS Catalina will bring with it a lot of changes, one of which is that a lotof older apps and related hardware won’t work. Dave and John answer your questions and share your tips about how to navigate these waters ahead of time… to avoid surprises. In addition, your archives are only as good as the method and medium you use. It’s time to talk about data safety and reliability. Plus, your other questions need answers, and that’s what happens here on Mac Geek Gab: everyone learns at least five new things!

Mac Geek Gab 769: Save Your Data...Safely
MGG 769: Save Your Data...Safely

7:34 PM Jul. 8th, 2019 | 01:26:47

Sponsors

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

 

