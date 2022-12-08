Super-Apps and Dreamlight Valley – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-08 Ken_Ray Dec 8th, 2022 3:00 AM EST | The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast Download Audio TMO writer Nick deCourville brings us two tales of fantasy: The Disney video game Dreamlight Valley is headed to the Mac, and Microsoft is considering a super-app. One of these exposes a few levels of nerd for Ken. Get In Touch: Show Notes Microsoft Looking Into ‘Super App’ to Directly Compete with Apple and Google in Search Engine Markets Gartner: What is a Super-app? ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ Arrives for Apple Mac Sillicon Users