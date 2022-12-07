‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ Arrives for Apple Mac Sillicon Users

Disney fans, something exciting is arriving for Apple Silicon users, as the adventure game Dreamlight Valley is officially arriving to the Mac App Store.

While the game will be free-to-play, those that want early access will need to pay. The arrival of Disney Dreamlight Valley to Mac delivers the same content found on other platforms, while also receiving updates and future content.

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ Arrives to Mac, Requires M1 Chip

While Dreamlight Valley is currently only available to those that purchase a “Founder’s Pack”, the soon free-to-play game will see a proper release sometime in 2023.

Offering a hybrid between a “life-sim” and adventure game, Dreamlight Valley features notable characters from the world of Disney and Pixar, while also offering quests, activities and exploration.

According to Dreamlight Valley’s official website,

Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony — until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle.

As noted by AppleInsider, the game will eventually be free-to-play, but those that want early access will need to pay $29.99 for the Founder’s Pack, which includes plenty of goodies for those looking to get in on the Disney action.

The Founder’s Pack includes:

Early access to the game

8,000 Moonstones (the currency in-game)

Standard Ears Headband & Jersey (exclusive wearable items)

Standard Furniture Set (featuring 7 exclusive decorative items)

Standard Wall & Floor Coverings (2 exclusive decorative items)

Standard Design Motifs (exclusive)

Additionally, sources also mentions that while the game is available on other platforms, such as Steam, the Mac App Store is currently the only option to download it for Mac owners. Disney has gone on record saying it is looking into other options.

Disney Dreamlight Valley requires a Mac running macOS 11 or higher, while also needing an M1 chip or better. Users are also able to connect a controller to play Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently available on the Mac App Store.

Are you looking forward to playing Disney Dreamlight Valley? Let us know in the comments.