Tragedies can lead to a push for new laws, but sometimes that legislation leads to unintended consequences. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet share their thoughts on Textalyzer and giving police access to our smartphone activity for accident investigations. Dave also has a tip for easily improving Wi-Fi network security.

Textalyzer's Privacy Threat, Wi-Fi Security Tip - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-01 Tragedies can lead to a push for new laws, but sometimes that legislation leads to unintended consequences. Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet...