Tim Cook’s Take on a Siri Smart Home Controller – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-15

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up their thoughts on Apple CEO Tim Cook saying we don’t need a Siri smart home controller because we already have the iPhone and Apple Watch.
TDO 2017-06-15: Tim Cook's Siri Smart Home Stance
- Tim Cook’s take on Siri in the smart home
