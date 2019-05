John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about Angela Ahrendts’ time at Apple and tips for automating in Siri Shortcuts.

TDO 2019-05-09: Angela Ahrendts' Talks Apple John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join host Kelly Guimont to talk about Angela Ahrendts’ time at Apple and tips for automating in Siri Shortcuts.