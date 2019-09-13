Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss iPhone ordering and ship times, and offer some picks for iPhone treats.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
iPhone Order Fever, Accessory Picks
Bryan Chaffin and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to discuss iPhone ordering and ship times, and offer some picks for iPhone treats.
Sponsors
MyWallSt is your simplified investing companion to getting started in stock market trading. TDO listeners get their shortlist and full access to all their knowledge in their app for 30 days free by going to MyWallSt.com/tdo.
- Daily Observations Archive
- Some iPhone 11 Pro Delivery Estimates Quickly Slip to October
- Sponsor: MyWallSt
- Amazon.com: Spigen iPhone Cases
- Amazon.com: incipio iphone case
- Leather – iPhone Cases & Protection – Apple
- Vaja Leather Cases
- Apple iPhone Cases & Covers | iPhone XS Max, XS, X, 8/8 Plus | Speck
- Amazon.com: Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone Xs, iPhone X | Premium Genuine Leather, Morocco Blue
- Amazon.com: Anker
- 5 iPhone 11 Cases For Your New Purchase
- Amazon.com: 3ft MOS Spring Micro USB Cable, NOT for iPhone, Aluminum Heads with Spring Relief
- Amazon.com: Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand, Qi-Certified for iPhone (No AC Adapter)
- Amazon.com: Energizer ULTIMATE 10W Qi Fast Wireless Charging, High Capacity 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank
- Fonico
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed