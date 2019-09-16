Many Dropbox users are going to experience a device-limit issue with new iPhones coming this week. Listen as John and Dave talk through how to use your Synology DiskStation to solve this problem. That’s not all, though: Mac Geek Gab always aims to have everyone learn at least five new things. Your two favorite geeks answer questions about managing email, archiving your backups, mesh networks, iOS upgrade strategies, and more. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 780: Subscription vs. Private Cloud, Archiving Data, Geek Challenges Galore
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 780 for FUNDAY Monday, September 16, 2019
- 00:02:15 Monica-Love the actually-usable chapters!
- 00:04:53 Lee-Another Clipboard Manager Recommendation
- 00:06:40 Fabien-Stacked Clipboard Manager Recommendation
- 00:07:41 Steve-778-SellYourMac.com
- 00:08:52 Dave-Klymen (Gazelle Alternative)
- 00:10:47 New iPhones Ordered!
- 00:16:16 Jess-Zapier (Web App Automation) Alternative
- 00:19:36 Paul-Dropbox’s Three Device Limit
- 00:29:57 Synology Drive Love
- 00:32:44 Dropbox icons and iCloud Drive
- 00:34:37 Joe-Synology Drive for Collaborative Work
- 00:39:46 Douglas-Which 2-bay Synology DiskStation to get?
- 00:47:18 Printing Emails to PDFs with extra pages
- 00:48:23 Michael-Prevent Sending to Wrong Email Address
- Avoid using the wrong email addresses in Mail on Mac
- Delete email addresses in Mail on Mac
- 00:55:49 Todd-Archiving old Time Machine backups
- 00:59:47 Wesson-Powerline needed with Mesh?
- Order of backhaul preference
- 1 – Ethernet
- 2 – MoCA
- 3 – Wireless
- 4 – Powerline
- 01:06:27 Jeff-GC-Syncing reminders between old and new versions of iOS
- 01:12:42 Keith-GC-Apple TV Cloning?
- 01:17:28 Bob-GC-Envelope Printing Software?
- 01:19:18 Kevin-GC-Layered SPAM Filtering
- 01:24:36 Recent MGG Premium Contributors:
- 01:25:40 Mark-QT-Forcing Rebuild of Mail Index When All Else Fails
- Delete all “Envelope Index” files from ~/Library/Mail/V6/Maildata
- 01:28:16 Greg-CSF-Prizmo 5
- 01:29:26 GC-Do TWAIN scanners matter anymore?
- 01:32:23 MGG 779 Outtro