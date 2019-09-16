Subscription vs. Private Cloud, Archiving Data, Geek Challenges Galore – Mac Geek Gab 780

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Many Dropbox users are going to experience a device-limit issue with new iPhones coming this week. Listen as John and Dave talk through how to use your Synology DiskStation to solve this problem. That’s not all, though: Mac Geek Gab always aims to have everyone learn at least five new things. Your two favorite geeks answer questions about managing email, archiving your backups, mesh networks, iOS upgrade strategies, and more. Press play and enjoy!

Mac Geek Gab Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 780: Subscription vs. Private Cloud, Archiving Data, Geek Challenges Galore

7:52 AM Sep. 16th, 2019 | 01:34:43

Many Dropbox users are going to experience a device-limit issue with new iPhones coming this week. Listen as John and Dave talk through how to use your Synology DiskStation to solve this problem. That’s not all, though: Mac Geek Gab always aims to have everyone...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Mint Mobile. Cut your wireless bill to just $15 per month at MintMobile.com/MGG

SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account