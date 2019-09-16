Iger Leaves Apple Board, Revolutionary iPhone Chip – TMO Daily Observations 2019-09-16

Kelly Guimont

@verso

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and Charlotte Henry join host Kelly Guimont to talk about Bob Iger’s board departure, and the iPhone 11 chip Apple didn’t discuss.

Iger Leaves Apple Board, Revolutionary iPhone Chip

2:10 PM Sep. 16th, 2019 | 00:23:16

Sponsors

OmniFocus is a professional to-do list manager that helps you, as its tagline says, Accomplish More Every Day. OmniFocus remembers everything for you, makes planning and reviewing easy, and helps you finish projects on time with reminders based on due dates, locations, and more. Download your free trial at OmniFocus.com.

