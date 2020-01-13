Cable Haunt, iPod Timeline – TMO Daily Observations 2020-01-13

Kelly Guimont

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Charlotte Henry and Dave Hamilton join host Kelly Guimont to discuss the Cable Haunt malware, and the (rapid) iPod development timeline.

Cable Haunt, iPod Timeline

1:19 PM Jan. 13th, 2020 | 00:28:42

